Odor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Odor's double off Patrick Sandoval drove in Leody Taveras in the third inning. The second baseman later added a solo homer off Ty Buttrey to extend the Rangers' lead to 6-2 in the eighth. The 26-year-old has eight long balls and 24 RBI while hitting .172/.218/.414 on the campaign.