Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers Sunday
Odor went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's split-squad game against the Padres.
Odor had an awful 2017 season and was headed the same way in 2018 until he cleaned up his plate approach midseason and went on a 50-game tear (1.024 OPS) before finishing out the season much as it started. The hopeful fantasy owner sees improved rates in walks and hard-hit balls, indicating growth and optimism for 2019. The Rangers don't have much middle-infield depth in the system, so a healthy Odor will get 600 plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...