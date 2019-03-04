Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers Sunday

Odor went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's split-squad game against the Padres.

Odor had an awful 2017 season and was headed the same way in 2018 until he cleaned up his plate approach midseason and went on a 50-game tear (1.024 OPS) before finishing out the season much as it started. The hopeful fantasy owner sees improved rates in walks and hard-hit balls, indicating growth and optimism for 2019. The Rangers don't have much middle-infield depth in the system, so a healthy Odor will get 600 plate appearances.

