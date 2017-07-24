Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers twice in comeback win

Odor went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rays.

Odor was the central figure in the Rangers' come-from-behind victory, as he followed up his solo blast in the second inning with a two-run job in the eighth inning to tie the score. Despite underwhelming fantasy owners this season, Odor still ranks tied for second among all second baseman in baseball with 19 long balls following his sixth career multi-homer game. The breakthrough performance Sunday also ended a rough start to the second half for Odor, who had gone 4-for-34 at the dish over the preceding nine contests.