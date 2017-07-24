Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers twice in comeback win
Odor went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Rays.
Odor was the central figure in the Rangers' come-from-behind victory, as he followed up his solo blast in the second inning with a two-run job in the eighth inning to tie the score. Despite underwhelming fantasy owners this season, Odor still ranks tied for second among all second baseman in baseball with 19 long balls following his sixth career multi-homer game. The breakthrough performance Sunday also ended a rough start to the second half for Odor, who had gone 4-for-34 at the dish over the preceding nine contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Scuffling again out of break•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Hits 17th home run Friday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: In Friday's lineup•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Lifted with hand contusion•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers against Red Sox•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Gets first day off of season•
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...