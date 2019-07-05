Rangers' Rougned Odor: Homers twice in win
Odor went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Thursday's 9-2 victory over the Angels.
Odor smacked a leadoff home run off Griffith Canning in the fourth inning to end his five-strikeout slump. The 25-year-old then crushed his longest homer of the year with a 471-foot, three-run shot off Luis Garcia in the seventh to extend the Rangers' lead to 9-2. It was the 11th time Odor hit multiple homers in a game and the second time this season. He also tied a career high with five RBI on the night. If there's any hamstring tightness still lingering, Odor is doing a good job of hiding it. Overall, he's batting just .191/.259/.389 on the season with 12 home runs, 43 RBI and 38 runs scored.
