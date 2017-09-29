Play

Rangers' Rougned Odor: In Friday's lineup

Odor (ankle) is in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's.

It was reported Friday morning that Odor's ankle injury would likely limit him to pinch-hit duty the rest of the way, but he is apparently feeling good enough to assume his customary spot at second base Friday night. He will hit seventh against A's starter Raul Alcantara.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast