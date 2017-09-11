Rangers' Rougned Odor: In Monday's lineup

Odor (ankle) is in the lineup Monday against the Mariners, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

It was known that the ankle sprain Odor incurred Sunday was mild, but the Rangers' second baseman won't need to miss any time as he's starting and hitting eighth Monday night. He'll look to improve his season-long struggles at the plate, as Odor enters Monday's outing with a .213/.256/.412 line.