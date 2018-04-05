Rangers' Rougned Odor: In Thursday's lineup
Odor (hand) is back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against Oakland, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Odor was held out of Wednesday's contest due to an apparent hand injury that he sustained during Tuesday's contest, but the 24-year-old will return to the lineup for the series finale. It doesn't seem like Odor will face any limitations as he's back at the keystone and hitting sixth for Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...