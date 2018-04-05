Rangers' Rougned Odor: In Thursday's lineup

Odor (hand) is back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against Oakland, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Odor was held out of Wednesday's contest due to an apparent hand injury that he sustained during Tuesday's contest, but the 24-year-old will return to the lineup for the series finale. It doesn't seem like Odor will face any limitations as he's back at the keystone and hitting sixth for Thursday's contest.