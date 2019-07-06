Rangers' Rougned Odor: Inches closer to .200

Odor went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 15-6 loss to the Twins.

Odor has put together a nice run over the last two weeks, batting .355 (11-for-31) and inching closer to the .200 mark. The last time his batting average was above the Mendoza Line was April 4, six games into the season. The Rangers have flirted with the idea of replacing him and even demoting him -- he has options -- but their patience may be paying off.