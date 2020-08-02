Odor's oblique injury may not be as serious as the Rangers first thought, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Odor, who left Saturday's game with tightness in his right oblique, underwent tests following game that indicate the injury is less serious than anticipated. "He seemed to be better than we anticipated," manager Chris Woodward said. "We don't know if it will be [injured list] but I think we dodged a bullet on missing some significant time, which I was happy about because when he came out I wasn't too optimistic." Nick Solak, who started in left field Saturday, replaced Odor at second base.