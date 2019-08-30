Rangers' Rougned Odor: Job in jeopardy
Rangers manager Chris Woodward is giving Odor the month of September to improve his plate approach and prove he can handle an everyday job, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Odor went hitless in three at-bats Thursday, running his streak of futility to 28 at-bats without a hit. "He's got to show some improvement. I need to see it every day, every pitch," said Woodward. "Honestly, he's got a month left to kind of show us that he can play on an everyday basis, that he can handle the quality of an at-bat every single game." Odor has always been a streaky hitter, but he's had only one prolonged stretch of good hitting in 2019 which quickly faded. He's now hitting .193 with a .270 on-base percentage, both marks are the lowest in the majors among qualified batters. The Rangers have been giving Nick Solak an everyday look, and he could emerge as the starter at second base in 2020.
