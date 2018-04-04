Rangers' Rougned Odor: Knocks in first runs
Odor went 2-for-4 with two run-producing singles in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Athletics.
It's been a slow start for Odor, who snapped an 0-for-15 slide with Tuesday's hits, which also knocked in his first runs of the season. He continues to work on a better approach, finding that one good pitch to drive, but it's a work-in-progress. There will be good nights and stretches of futility. The Rangers are committed to getting him right.
