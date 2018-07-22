Rangers' Rougned Odor: Knocks seventh homer, swipes bag
Odor went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 win over Cleveland.
Odor has been raking since the All-Star break going 8-for-13 with a stolen base in three consecutive games. The hot streak raised his batting average from .239 to .259. Odor ended June with a meager .651 OPS but has brought it to a respectable .735 in 276 plate appearances on the year. It's been a rough year for the 24-year-old after bak-to-back 30-homer seasons, but it's a good sign to see him catching fire.
