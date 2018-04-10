Rangers' Rougned Odor: Lands on disabled list with hamstring strain

Odor (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Rangers on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Odor sustained a left hamstring strain in Monday's loss to the Angels, exiting after earning a walk in the bottom of the first inning. The 24-year-old was sent to undergo an MRI earlier Tuesday, but the severity of the strain remains unclear. Jurickson Profar will start at second base Tuesday and should continue to see additional opportunities in Odor's absence.