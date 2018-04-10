Rangers' Rougned Odor: Lands on disabled list with hamstring strain
Odor (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Rangers on Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Odor sustained a left hamstring strain in Monday's loss to the Angels, exiting after earning a walk in the bottom of the first inning. The 24-year-old was sent to undergo an MRI earlier Tuesday, but the severity of the strain remains unclear. Jurickson Profar will start at second base Tuesday and should continue to see additional opportunities in Odor's absence.
More News
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...