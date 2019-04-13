Rangers' Rougned Odor: Lands on injured list

Odor was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right knee sprain.

Odor was a late scratch Friday with what was originally called right knee soreness, but the problem was evidently worse than that. He'll be held out of game action for two weeks before being reevaluated. Danny Santana's contract was purchased in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories