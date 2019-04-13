Rangers' Rougned Odor: Late scratch Friday

Odor is out of the lineup Friday against Oakland due to right knee soreness, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Odor was slated to start at the keystone and bat second, but Logan Forsythe will take over at second base and Patrick Wisdom will man first base in Odor's absence. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.

