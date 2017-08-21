Rangers' Rougned Odor: Launches 27th homer

Odor went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk Sunday against the White Sox.

Odor's two-run blast off new White Sox closer Juan Minaya ended up being too little too late in this 3-2 loss. The second baseman has now hit 17 of his 27 home runs at Globe Life Park in Arlington. He's right on pace to match last season's 33 long balls, but has seen his batting average drop from .271 to .223.