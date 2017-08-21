Rangers' Rougned Odor: Launches 27th homer
Odor went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk Sunday against the White Sox.
Odor's two-run blast off new White Sox closer Juan Minaya ended up being too little too late in this 3-2 loss. The second baseman has now hit 17 of his 27 home runs at Globe Life Park in Arlington. He's right on pace to match last season's 33 long balls, but has seen his batting average drop from .271 to .223.
More News
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Smacks two homers in blowout win•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Delivers another multi-hit performance•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Fills up box score Monday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Records two hits Sunday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Held out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Rougned Odor: Stuck in slump again•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...