Odor started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Odor made his third straight start at the hot corner and is looking like he'll be Texas' primary starter at third base. He still needs to fend off challenges from Brock Holt and Charlie Culberson, but Odor has an extra-base hit (one double, two HRs) in all three games as a third baseman.