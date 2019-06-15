Rangers' Rougned Odor: Launches grand slam

Odor went 1-for-2 with three walks and a grand slam in Friday's 7-1 win over the Reds.

He took Wily Peralta deep in the fifth inning to break open a 2-0 game. It's Odor's eighth homer of the year but first since May 20, and the second baseman continues to struggle with making consistent contact, slashing .182/.265/.345 through 55 games.