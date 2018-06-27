Rangers' Rougned Odor: Launches third homer

Odor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Padres.

Manager Jeff Banister told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com prior to the game that Odor has been trending in the right direction and that the power stroke would soon follow. Odor made the manager appear prescient when he slugged a leadoff home run in the second inning, his second big fly in the last six games after hitting just one over the first 45. Odor's resurgent bat this month -- he's hitting .260 with a .750 OPS -- has prompted Banister to move him up in the batting order. The second baseman has batted fifth or sixth in the last 10 games.

