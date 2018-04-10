Rangers' Rougned Odor: Leaves Monday's game with leg injury

Odor left during the first inning of Monday's game against the Angels with a hamstring injury, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

At this point in time consider Odor to be day-to-day, although more information regarding the severity of his ailment should surface as the team evaluates him further. After Odor's exit, Jurickson Profar entered the game. Prior to leaving, Odor had drawn a walk in his single plate appearance.