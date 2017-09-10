Play

Rangers' Rougned Odor: Leaves Sunday game with injury

Odor (undisclosed) left Sunday's game with an injury sustained while in the field, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Wilson said outfielder Nomar Mazara "swept" Odor's legs during a fielding attempt, which is what prompted Odor's exit. Drew Robinson is taking Odor's place at second base, and the Rangers should update the injury as more details are known.

