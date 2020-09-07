The Rangers are moving away from Odor (eye) and Elvis Andrus as everyday players in the middle infield, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This should come as no shock to close observers of the organization. Both players have either not produced up to standards at the plate or, in the case of Odor, experienced long slumps. Now, after losing 17 of 20, the Rangers will be evaluating players like Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Anderson Tejeda and Andy Ibanez for spots in the middle. Odor has missed time because of an eye infection, so the team is already getting a look at Tejeda and Nick Solak at the keystone.