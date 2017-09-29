Rangers' Rougned Odor: Likely limited to pinch-hitting duties over weekend

Odor is still nursing a left ankle injury he sustained in a collision with teammate Nomar Mazara in a Sept. 10 contest and may be limited to bench duties for the Rangers' final three games of the season, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

For just the second time all season, Rangers manager Jeff Banister omitted Odor from the starting lineup in Thursday's loss to the Athletics, allowing Drew Robinson to pick up a start at the keystone. Considering that the Rangers are eliminated from postseason contention, there's little reason for the team to ask a gimpy Odor to play the field at this point, but it appears that he'll still see use as a pinch hitter during the final three games. Odor, who grounded out in his pinch-hit appearance Thursday, has appeared in some capacity in all 159 of the Rangers' games to date and is seeking to become the first Texas player since Michael Young and Mark Teixeira in 2006 to suit up in all 162 contests. Odor is hitting .121 over his last 36 games to drop his season mark to .203, last among all qualified hitters in the American League.