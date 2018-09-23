Rangers' Rougned Odor: Looking for strong finish

Odor went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 13-0 loss to the Mariners.

Odor's season has been one impressive peak sandwiched between two valleys. He had a .602 OPS over his first 173 plate appearances and a .605 OPS over his last 141 plate appearances. In between, from June 20 to Aug. 11, Odor batted .333 with a 1.055 OPS, 13 home runs and 30 RBI over 189 plate appearances. The Rangers are looking for the peak Odor over the final week and for him to carry that momentum into 2019. Even with the slump over the past month, overall Odor has improved walk and hard-hit rates in 2018, indicating he's on the right path after a disastrous 2017.

