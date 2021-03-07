Odor started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a two-run double in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Odor returned from a one-day absence due to a personal matter and was back to his mission of adjusting to third base. In addition to the double, he made multiple plays at third base including a diving stop to get an out at first base, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. "[Playing third] is not as hard if he's committed to it," manager Chris Woodward said. "I think he's got the skill set to be a third baseman. He's got a skill set, definitely, to play second, but he's got the hands and the footwork and the arm strength to play third base." Odor has played two games at third base this spring, so he's still getting used to the new position.