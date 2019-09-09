Rangers' Rougned Odor: Maintains hot bat
Odor went 2-for-5 with a home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Orioles.
Odor may be sad to leave Baltimore after the struggling hitter went 7-for-13 with three doubles, two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored over the final three games of the four-game series. Since the Rangers began floating news that Odor's full-time spot in next season's starting lineup was in jeopardy, he's gone 10-for-27 (.370) with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI over the last seven games. Of course, one week does not counter a season-long slump, particularly when five of those seven games have come against teams ranked 27th (Seattle, 5.15 ERA) and 30th (Baltimore, 5.76) in team ERA.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...