Rangers' Rougned Odor: Maintains hot bat

Odor went 2-for-5 with a home run and a second run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Orioles.

Odor may be sad to leave Baltimore after the struggling hitter went 7-for-13 with three doubles, two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored over the final three games of the four-game series. Since the Rangers began floating news that Odor's full-time spot in next season's starting lineup was in jeopardy, he's gone 10-for-27 (.370) with seven extra-base hits and seven RBI over the last seven games. Of course, one week does not counter a season-long slump, particularly when five of those seven games have come against teams ranked 27th (Seattle, 5.15 ERA) and 30th (Baltimore, 5.76) in team ERA.