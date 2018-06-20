Rangers' Rougned Odor: May have been benched

Manager Jeff Banister did not comment when asked if the decision to scratch Odor from Tuesday's lineup was related to an incident that resulted in Yohander Mendez abruptly being optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels admitted multiple players were involved to differing degrees in an incident that violated an undisclosed team rule, but chose not to directly comment on Odor. The second baseman denied the idea of being benched following Tuesday's 4-1 win over Kansas City. Odor's removal from the starting lineup, a day after he was given a day off, comes at a time when he's in the midst of his best stretch of the season. Odor has a .367 on-base percentage with seven walks during the month of June, the second-highest walk total in a month during his career.