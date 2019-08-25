Rangers' Rougned Odor: May have competition in 2020

Odor's continued struggles at the plate could lead to his starting spot at second base opened up to competition next season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers have stood by Odor during a season in which his batting average has plummeted and his strikeout rate spiked. With three years and $35 million left on Odor's contract, the organization has worked to make adjustments to his swing and improve pitch recognition, but Odor continues to chase balls outside the zone, particularly the high fastball. "The contract aside, he has talent and has demonstrated that it plays at this level," general manager Jon Daniels said. "But we are entering a period where we have some guys who overlap from a positional standpoint. That's just a reality. It's not intended to be a motivator or a punishment. It's just where we are. We expect to have more competition at several positions." Odor could face challenges from Nick Solak or Danny Santana in 2020.