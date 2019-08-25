Rangers' Rougned Odor: May have competition in 2020
Odor's continued struggles at the plate could lead to his starting spot at second base opened up to competition next season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers have stood by Odor during a season in which his batting average has plummeted and his strikeout rate spiked. With three years and $35 million left on Odor's contract, the organization has worked to make adjustments to his swing and improve pitch recognition, but Odor continues to chase balls outside the zone, particularly the high fastball. "The contract aside, he has talent and has demonstrated that it plays at this level," general manager Jon Daniels said. "But we are entering a period where we have some guys who overlap from a positional standpoint. That's just a reality. It's not intended to be a motivator or a punishment. It's just where we are. We expect to have more competition at several positions." Odor could face challenges from Nick Solak or Danny Santana in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...