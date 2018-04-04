Rangers' Rougned Odor: May have hand injury
Odor was seen following Tuesday's game with a heavy wrap on his left hand, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
A possible injury puts a whole new spin on the Odor being held out of the lineup Wednesday, which could end Odor's streak of 170 consecutive games played.
