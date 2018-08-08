Rangers' Rougned Odor: Mind-boggling run continues

Odor went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over Seattle.

A productive Odor has become a near-daily occurrence. He's knocked seven home runs, driven in 16 and scored 14 runs over the last 10 games, posting a 1.434 OPS during that stretch. Since being scratched for two games in June -- which may have been related to a violation of team rules -- Odor is slashing .327/.408/.653 with 13 homers and 29 RBI over 39 games.