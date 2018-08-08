Rangers' Rougned Odor: Mind-boggling run continues
Odor went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over Seattle.
A productive Odor has become a near-daily occurrence. He's knocked seven home runs, driven in 16 and scored 14 runs over the last 10 games, posting a 1.434 OPS during that stretch. Since being scratched for two games in June -- which may have been related to a violation of team rules -- Odor is slashing .327/.408/.653 with 13 homers and 29 RBI over 39 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...