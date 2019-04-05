Rangers' Rougned Odor: Misses out on fun

Odor went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and five men left on base in Thursday's 11-4 win over the Angels.

Odor was the lone Ranger without a hit in the romp and is zero for his last nine. That's dropped his average to .185 through seven games. It's a disappointing start after the second baseman hit everything in sight during spring training.

