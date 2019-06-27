Rangers' Rougned Odor: Not an everyday starter
Manager Chris Woodward said Odor "won't play every single day," James Schmehl of MLB.com reports.
Odor was out of the lineup Wednesday for the second time in four games as Woodward got Danny Santana's hot bat in the lineup. Santana has a nine-game hitting streak and is batting .308. "He just won't play every single day," Woodward said of Odor. "I just think that's fair to Danny. This game is about production, and he's being very, very productive, and I want to reward that." When there were injuries in the outfield, giving Santana playing time was not an issue, but since Joey Gallo and Willie Calhoun have returned, Odor's lineup spot is most vulnerable. He ranks last among 161 qualifiers in batting average (.177).
