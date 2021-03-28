Odor isn't guaranteed a spot on the Rangers' Opening Day roster, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
Manager Chris Woodward was asked after Sunday's spring game whether Odor was going to be on the team's Opening Day roster, and Woodward said, "I can't definitively say that." Odor hit just .167 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI last year and slashed .212/.316/.424 with two home runs and five RBI in 14 spring games in 2021. The 27-year-old will likely serve as the team's primary third baseman if he breaks camp with the team, but Brock Holt would likely start at the hot corner if Odor is kept off the Opening Day roster.