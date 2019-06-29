Rangers' Rougned Odor: Not in Saturday's lineup
Odor (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Odor left Friday's game in the ninth inning with a cramp in his hamstring, and either because he was still sore Saturday or manager Chris Woodward is being cautious, he was withheld from the lineup for Saturday's contest. Woodward downplayed Odor's injury when asked about it Friday night, so it seems likely he will have a chance to return to action Sunday. Danny Santana will start at second base for the Rangers on Saturday afternoon.
