Rangers' Rougned Odor: Not starting Sunday
Odor (eye) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Odor will be on the bench for a fifth straight while he continues to deal with an eye infection. Nick Solak will spell him at the keystone.
