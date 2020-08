Odor (oblique) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Odor was removed early in Saturday's loss with the oblique injury, but the Rangers don't believe he's dealing with a strain and are optimistic he'll avoid a stint on the injured list, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. The injury is significant enough to keep Odor on the bench for the series finale in San Francisco, however, allowing Nick Solak to pick up a start at the keystone.