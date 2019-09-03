Rangers' Rougned Odor: Not starting Tuesday

Odor is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.

Odor is auditioning for his role as a member of the Rangers' future starting lineup, as the team has gotten frustrated with his approach. Barring an excellent September, he'll finish with an on-base percentage below .300 for the fourth time in his six-year career. He won't get the chance to show any improvement Tuesday, as Logan Forsythe will get the start at second base.