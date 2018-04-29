Rangers' Rougned Odor: Not yet clear to run
Odor (hamstring) has been doing some jogging around the arc of the infield lately, but has yet to receive clearance for sprinting exercises, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With Odor still not cleared to run at full speed after being shut down April 9 with the left hamstring strain, it appears safe to conclude that he won't come off the disabled list in the three weeks the Rangers initially set as the low end for his recovery timetable. Once Odor is able to more intense running to his regimen, he should be able to perform most baseball activities and therefore begin a rehab assignment soon after. The Rangers will get by with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Drew Robinson as their primary options at the keystone until Odor is ready to return from the DL.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...