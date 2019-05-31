Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of Friday's lineup
Odor is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus Kansas City.
Odor will exit the lineup after starting the last five games and going 3-for-21 with one double, two RBI and nine strikeouts. The Rangers have stuck with the 25-year-old thus far despite his unsightly .161/.231/.329 slash line and 34.7 percent strikeout rate.
