Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of Friday's lineup

Odor is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus Kansas City.

Odor will exit the lineup after starting the last five games and going 3-for-21 with one double, two RBI and nine strikeouts. The Rangers have stuck with the 25-year-old thus far despite his unsightly .161/.231/.329 slash line and 34.7 percent strikeout rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories