Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Monday

Odor is not starting Monday against the Royals, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Odor will reportedly remain the Rangers' primary starter at second base, though it's not a great sign that Texas' first lineup with Elvis Andrus back from his broken elbow has Jurickson Profar starting at the keystone. The split in playing time should become clearer after the Rangers' next few games.

