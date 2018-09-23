Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Sunday

Odor is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Mariners.

Odor takes a seat for the season finale as he is slashing .215/.268/.292 with one home run in September. Jurickson Profar is starting at second base as Adrian Beltre starts at third base in the Rangers' final home game of the season.

