Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of lineup Tuesday

Odor (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Odor suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's series opener against the Angels, and the issue remains bothersome enough to keep him sidelined Tuesday. The 24-year-old was sent for an MRI, so the severity of the issue should clear up once the results are disclosed. In the meantime, Jurickson Profar is starting at second base and hitting second, and would likely continue to do so if Odor is forced to miss any additional time.