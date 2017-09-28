Play

Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of Thursday lineup

Odor is not in the lineup against the A's on Thursday.

Odor will head to the bench yet again as he remains in a prolonged slump at the plate, going just 4-for-50 during the last 18 games. In his place, Drew Robinson draws a start at the keystone.

