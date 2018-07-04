Rangers' Rougned Odor: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Odor is not in the lineup against Houston on Wednesday.
Odor will receive a breather after starting the past 11 games, during which he hit .302/.375/.512 with three home runs, six RBI and four stolen bases. Jurickson Profar will draw a start at the keystone in his absence.
