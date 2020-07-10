Odor is 6-for-12 with a double, two home runs and two walks over six simulated and intrasquad games, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Ever since last September when Texas management informed Odor he needs to change his plate approach, the second baseman has responded. He finished the 2019 season hitting .263/.340/.632 with nine homers and 26 RBI over the final 26 games. Odor followed up in spring training, going 11-for-31 with two homers and nine RBI in 12 Cactus League games. Despite the success he's achieved since September, Odor will not be given much leeway if he goes through a prolonged slump in 2020.