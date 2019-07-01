Rangers' Rougned Odor: Pinch hits Sunday

Odor (hamstring) entered Sunday's game as a pinch hitter and went 0-for-1 in a 6-2 loss to the Rays.

Odor began the day on the bench for the second straight game after suffering a hamstring injury Friday. Manager Chris Woodward does not think Odor will require a stint on the injured list, per Dawn Klemish of MLB.com, and Sunday's pinch-hit appearance suggests as much.