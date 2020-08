Odor (eye) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Odor missed six consecutive games while dealing with a right eye infection, and his trip to the IL will allow him extra time to heal. The 26-year-old will be the starting second baseman once he returns, but Nick Solak could take over at second base in his absence with Leody Taveras seeing increased time in center field.