Rangers' Rougned Odor: Plays third rehab game

Odor (hamstring) went 1-for-4 for Triple-A Round Rock in the third game of his rehabilitation stint Tuesday.

This was the first rehab game at the Triple-A level for Odor, who played a couple of games for Double-A Frisco earlier. He's 2-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts in his three rehab games. Odor is expected to return to the Rangers' roster at some point this week.