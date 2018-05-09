Rangers' Rougned Odor: Plays third rehab game
Odor (hamstring) went 1-for-4 for Triple-A Round Rock in the third game of his rehabilitation stint Tuesday.
This was the first rehab game at the Triple-A level for Odor, who played a couple of games for Double-A Frisco earlier. He's 2-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts in his three rehab games. Odor is expected to return to the Rangers' roster at some point this week.
