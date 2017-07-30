Rangers' Rougned Odor: Pounds out two hits Saturday
Odor went 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Orioles.
After going 0-for-19 during a five-game stretch in mid-July, Odor has bounced back to some extent, but is still only hitting .256 since July 18. Due to his free-swinging approach at the plate, Odor seems likely to remain a batting-average risk the rest of the season, even with some expected correction in his .235 BABIP. The power Odor brings from the second-base spot is still quite valuable, however, so fantasy owners will have to decide for themselves if the need to make up ground in the home-run category is worth the potential hit that would likely come in batting average by keeping him active.
