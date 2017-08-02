Rangers' Rougned Odor: Power surge continues Tuesday

Odor went 2-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Mariners.

It's his fourth homer in the last three games and seventh in his last nine, as Odor tries to make up for his disappointing first half. He's slashing .342/.375/.921 with 11 runs and 13 RBI over that nine-game hot streak, and fantasy GMs who stuck with him -- or were able to pick him up at a bargain price while he was struggling -- are now reaping the rewards.